Karnataka on Monday logged as many as 2792 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 9,89,804. This is, however, lower than yesterday's infection numbers of 3082, which was the highest single-day spike in more than five months. For the past few days, the state has been recording over 2,500 new infections each day. On Saturday, 2,886 cases were recorded, 2,566 on Friday, while on Thursday, a total of 2,523 people were found to be infected.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,742, Bidar 247, Kalaburagi 118, Mysuru 110, Udupi 71 and Tumakuru 60 followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 4,29,915 followed by Mysuru 55,557 and Ballari 39,715.

With today's infection count, the total number of active cases stands at 23,849. The health department said: Out of 23,849 active cases, 23,622 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while 227 are in the ICU. Among the 16 deaths, Bengaluru Urban saw 9, Gadag 3, Mysuru 2 and Bidar and Mandya with one each.

Meanwhile, with 16 people succumbing to the deadly virus on Monday, the death toll rose to 12,520. Also, 1964 discharges pushed the recovery total to 9,53,416.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa held a Covid19 review meeting with the Covid task force in Karnataka. Following the meeting, the government ruled out any possibilities of lockdown, but imposed fresh curbs to control the spread of the virus.

It said, "The number of Covid-19 cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations allowed from today." The government further noted that for 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed in the state. However, schools will not be closed. It said: We are not going to close schools and colleges. We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days.

Following another Covid review meeting, earlier this month, CM had urged people to cooperate by adhering to the preventive measures if they don't want another lockdown, a PTI report said, "I appeal to the people with folded hands for co-operation.... if people cooperate I'm confident that without lockdown we can control," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar also warned the public that coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of the beginning of the second wave.

(with inputs from agencies)

