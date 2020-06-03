BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed that 267 people tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday, that takes the total number of cases in the state to 4063.

A 80-year old female resident of Davangere died taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 55.

The state has seen a sharp surge in cases as over 2600 people have tested positive in the last two weeks, according to data by the health department.

Of the 267 who tested positive, 232 are people who returned from Maharashtra, one of the worst covid-19 regions in the country.

Those who returned from Maharashtra cumulatively now account for at least 2400 cases recorded in Karnataka, according to data by the state covid-19 war room.

Of the 267 who tested positive on Wednesday, 105 cases were recorded in Kalaburagi, 62 in Udupi, 35 in Raichur, 20 in Bengaluru and 13 in Mandya.

The coastal district of Udupi now accounts for the highest number of active cases in the state with 408 while there are 375 in Kalaburagi, 221 in Mandya, 271 in Yadgir, 230 in Raichur. Bengaluru has 149 active cases, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

The spike in cases comes even as the state government is deliberating lifting more lockdown restrictions. Karnataka has relaxed more restrictions than several other counterparts in order to kickstart its economy to mitigate the acute fund crunch in the state.

The education department is holding discussions with parents, guardians and other stakeholders to deliberate on topics related to resuming schools, colleges and other institutes that have been shut for over two months now.

