BENGALURU : The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges.

However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday. While the total caseload was 23.35 lakh, the toll stood at 23,854.

During the last two days, the state has reported over 30,000 fresh cases, which was around 40,000 last week. Out of the 28,869 new cases reported on Thursday, 9,409 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, and the city saw 25,776 discharges. As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,34,954. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.91 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.89 per cent. Among 548 deaths reported today, 289 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 37, Hassan 23, Ballari 22, Tumakuru 21, Shivamogga 17, Mysuru 16, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,409, Mysuru 1,879, Tumakuru 1,796, Ballari 1,109, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,94,253, followed by Mysuru 1,19,632 and Tumakuru 89.179. A total of over 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,20,711 were tested on Thursday alone.

