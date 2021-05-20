Karnataka reports 28,869 new covid-19 cases, active cases fall further

During the last two days, the state has reported over 30,000 fresh cases, which was around 40,000 last week. Out of the 28,869 new cases reported on Thursday, 9,409 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, and the city saw 25,776 discharges. As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.