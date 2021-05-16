Karnataka registered a dip in fresh coronavirus cases as well as testing on Sunday, according to the data by the state's health bulletin.

Karnataka registered 31,531 new Covid-19 cases as against 41,779 cases on Saturday. While, the state's testing number also dropped to lowest this month at 1,13,219.

Besides, the state registered an increase in daily deaths on Sunday. Karnataka's aily toll due to Covid-19 surged to 403 as against 373 reported on May 15.

At the moment, Karnataka's total coronavirus cases have jumped to 22,03,462 while the fatalities have climbed to 21,837, the state's health department added.

Karnataka's active caseload stands at 6,00,145 as of May 16.

Over the past few days, Karnataka overtook Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (5,98,625) in the country.

The state registered 36,475 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the state had reported 35,000 recoveries. A total of 15,81,457 people have recovered in the state, so far.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will review the Covid-19 situation with deputy commissioners (DCs), zilla panchayat CEOs, police superintendents, health officers and surgeons of all districts on May 17.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.