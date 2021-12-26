Karnataka reported 348 fresh cases, 198 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 7,418. The positivity rate in Karnataka stands at 0.47 per cent, while case fatality is 0.86 per cent.

Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out reconsidering the decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the state.

"There is no question of reconsideration. Last week when we held a meeting in Belagavi and imposed certain restrictions, I said that after observing Omicron and COVID-19 situation we may take certain measures, and accordingly we have imposed some minor restrictions," Bommai said.

The state on Sunday had decided to impose night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM.

The government banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places; while places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2. The decision came after a COVID-review meeting chaired by the chief minister.

