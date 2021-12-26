Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka reports 348 new Covid cases in 24 hours amid Omicron threat

Karnataka reports 348 new Covid cases in 24 hours amid Omicron threat

Three patients died due to coronavirus in Karnataka today.  (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Karnataka has decided to impose night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM.
  • Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka reported 348 fresh cases, 198 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 7,418. The positivity rate in Karnataka stands at 0.47 per cent, while case fatality is 0.86 per cent.

Karnataka reported 348 fresh cases, 198 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 7,418. The positivity rate in Karnataka stands at 0.47 per cent, while case fatality is 0.86 per cent.

Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38. 

Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38. 

Also read: Karnataka imposes night curfew starting Tuesday. Here's what's allowed and what's not

Also read: Karnataka imposes night curfew starting Tuesday. Here's what's allowed and what's not

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out reconsidering the decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the state. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out reconsidering the decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the state. 

Also read: Karnataka announces night curfew for 10 days amid Omicron scare. Details here

Also read: Karnataka announces night curfew for 10 days amid Omicron scare. Details here

"There is no question of reconsideration. Last week when we held a meeting in Belagavi and imposed certain restrictions, I said that after observing Omicron and COVID-19 situation we may take certain measures, and accordingly we have imposed some minor restrictions," Bommai said.

"There is no question of reconsideration. Last week when we held a meeting in Belagavi and imposed certain restrictions, I said that after observing Omicron and COVID-19 situation we may take certain measures, and accordingly we have imposed some minor restrictions," Bommai said.

The state on Sunday had decided to impose night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM. 

The state on Sunday had decided to impose night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM. 

Also read: Karnataka to reconsider fresh Covid curbs? Here's what CM says amid Omicron fears

Also read: Karnataka to reconsider fresh Covid curbs? Here's what CM says amid Omicron fears

The government banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places; while places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2. The decision came after a COVID-review meeting chaired by the chief minister.

The government banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places; while places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2. The decision came after a COVID-review meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!