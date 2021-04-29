Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka reports 35,024 new Covid-19 cases, 270 deaths in 24 hours

Karnataka reports 35,024 new Covid-19 cases, 270 deaths in 24 hours

Karnataka cabinet ministers on Thursday unanimously decided to contribute their one year's salary for COVID relief work in the state.
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Staff Writer

Karnataka Covid-19 cases: The number of active cases in Karnataka has climbed to 3,49, 496 and the death toll to 15,306

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,024 new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall caseload to 14.74 lakh to date. The state reported 270 deaths and 14,142 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in Karnataka has climbed to 3,49, 496 and the death toll to 15,306.

As per the state health department, 11,10,025 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Karnataka, so far.

Bengaluru has reported 19,637 Covid cases- the highest among all districts of Karnataka in 24 hours. The city also reported 143 deaths due to Covid-19 in the same period.

Other districts like Ballari reported 16 Covid-19-related deaths, Kalaburagi (11 deaths), Mysuru (12 deaths), Tumakuru (nine deaths), Yadagri (eight deaths), Chamarajanagra (seven deaths), Haveri (six deaths), Bidar, Dharwada ( five deaths each), and Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura (four deaths each).

Separately, Karnataka cabinet ministers on Thursday unanimously decided to contribute their one year's salary for Covid-19 relief work in the state.

