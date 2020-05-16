Karnataka reports 36 new covid-19 cases on Saturday

Karnataka reported 36 new covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, that takes the total number of people who tested positive to 1092.

Karnataka has seen a spike in cases over the last few days including 69 who tested positive on Friday marking the highest single day rise since 8 March when the first case was detected in the state.

The spike in cases comes at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is awaiting more clarity from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre on further lifting of the extended lockdown that is scheduled to end on 17 May.

Yediyurappa has been trying to lift restrictions in Karnataka to allow businesses to resume operations and help kickstart economic activity in the state.

But the rise in cases has remained a threat to these plans as 14 out of the 36 cases detected on Friday are from Bengaluru, the state’s growth engine.

There are eight cases from Kalaburagi, three each from Hassan and Shivamogga, one each Davangere, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Mandya, Ballari, Udupi.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister on Saturday said that people returning from other states and countries were testing positive.

All those returning to Karnataka in trains, flights and other modes of transport are being sent to institutional quarantine facilities. However, there was public outcry over the quality of food served by some hotels that were serving sub-standard food to quarantined persons. Kumar said that all such facilities will be served notices. He also said that the state government will look into allegations of bad quality grains and rations given to migrant workers in camps.

A total of 16 people recovered on Saturday that takes the total number of cured persons to 496 that leaves 559 active cases, according to the state health department.

Kumar also said that Karnataka had sent its demands to the centre and is hopeful that more restrictions will be lifted on 18 May.

