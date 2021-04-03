Karnataka on Saturday reported 4,373 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 10.10 lakh. Meanwhile, with 19 related fatalities, the death toll rose to 12,610. Cumulatively 10,10,602 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,610 deaths and 9,61,359 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 36,614 active cases, 36,287 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 327 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru each accounted for six deaths, Hassan 3, Mandya 2, and one each from Kalaburagi and Tumakuru. Bengaluru Urban also topped the list of districts from where new cases were reported with 3,002 infections, Bidar had 172, Mysuru 171, Tumakuru 167, Kalaburagi 151, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,44,244, followed by Mysuru 56,264 and Ballari 39,913.

The day also saw 1,959 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 4,373 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 3,002 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,13,058, followed by Mysuru 54,331 and Ballari 38,969. A total of over 2,17,69,721 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,830 were on Saturday alone.

Meanwhile, the Karanataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday hinted that there will be no relaxation in the new set of fresh guidelines issued by the state government on Friday to curb the spread. The clarification came amid pressure from various sectors to ease restrictions for the business to run properly.

However, the state health minister also said that guidelines have been issued on the advice of the technical advisory committee consisting of experts, after examining the situation, and if things are under control by April 20, activities will be allowed to resume, according to news agency PTI.

To be sure, the fresh guidelines will be in force in the state till 20 April, as per the order issued by chief secretary P Ravi Kumar.

"The government is not happy by restricting activities. I have been requesting through the media for the last one month that a second wave is at our doorstep and if we don't understand and take precautionary measures, the government will have no other options and may have to take serious measures," Sudhakar said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile,India reported nearly 90,000 fresh coronavirus infections in last 24 hours, describing a deteriorating situation of second wave of covid-19 in the country. With over 89,129 new cases, eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the daily covid-19 new cases. Of the new cases, 81.42% have been reported from these eight states, the Union health ministry data shows.

India’s total active caseload has reached 6,58,909 which now comprises 5.32% of the country's total positive cases. Few months ago, the active case load was showing a decline that even reached around 1%. A net incline of 44,213 cases were recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Ten districts account for 50% of the total active caseload of the country, according to the government.

