As many as 41,779 people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka today pushing the total tally to 21,30,267, the state health bulletin said. Today's count is significantly higher than 35,297 cases reported on Thursday. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 5,98,605.

The bulletin also said that 373 people died due to COVID in the last 24 hours and with that the death toll reached 21,085.

The state also saw 35,879 discharges today that took the total number of recoveries to 15,10,557.

On Thursday, the state reported as many as 35,297 new COVID19 cases and 344 related fatalities.

Bengaluru Urban today reported 14, 316 cases taking the total number of cases to 10,29,312.

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister R Ashoka batted for the extension of the statewide lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

He said, the government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call, as the current lockdown nears its end. The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

"As a citizen of Bengaluru my personal opinion is that it is good to continue the lockdown for a few more days. (Number of cases in the city) has come to 15,000 from 22,000 per day, it is about 7,000 cases less now, it is because of semi- lockdown and complete lockdown," Ashoka, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

"Three days ahead of the current lockdown coming to an end, Chief Minister will call a meeting where we will share our opinion, looking at the figures that day in the state and whether the number of cases have come down because of lockdown, we will take a decision. The CM will take a decision," Ashoka said, adding he will be sharing his opinion at the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.