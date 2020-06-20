Karnataka reports 416 new covid-19 cases, 94 in Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 416 covid- 19 cases on Saturday, that includes nearly 300 people who may have contracted the virus locally.

Around 116 persons who tested positive came to Karnataka from other states while 22 were international travellers,according to the daily health bulletin of the health department.

The total number of cases in the state is 8697 of which 3170 are active.

Nine more people died due to covid- 19 that takes the total number of casualties to 136. Three deaths were reported in Bengaluru, two in Bidar, one each in Davangere, Chikmagaluru and Udupi among other places.

Bengaluru continues to see a surge in cases as 94 people tested positive that takes the total number of cases so far to 1076 of which 621 are active. Bengaluru now has the highest number of active cases in the state due to the recent spike.

Several people who travelled from Bengaluru to other parts of Karnataka have also tested positive,according to the daily bulletin.

The number of Influenza Like illnesses (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and cases in which the source of the infection is yet to be traced that adds to fears of community transmission

The rise in cases has increased the total number of active containment zones to 279 in Bengaluru that adds to fears of closing down more localities and affecting life and business in Karnataka's growth engine.

There were 73 cases reported in Bidar while the cluster in Jindal Steel, Ballari also grew as the mineral-rich district recorded 38 cases.

