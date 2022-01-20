As many as 47,754 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 18.48%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday.

In addition to this, 29 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 30,540 new Covid cases and eight deaths.

Further, 22,143 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Wednesday.

There are currently 2,93,231 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 2,00,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

This comes as the central government classified Karnataka as one of the states which are emerging as a cause of concern due to the rise in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, state revenue minister R Ashoka said during the day that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called an important meeting at 1 pm on Friday with senior ministers to decide on the future of coronavirus restrictions that are in place across the state.

“Regarding Covid guidelines, the Chief Minister has called an important meeting at 1 PM tomorrow with senior Ministers. Opinions expressed by leaders of various political parties and organisations regarding the curbs that are in place, and the centre's guidelines will also be taken into consideration," said Ashoka.

"While protecting the lives of people, the government will also have to facilitate for their livelihood, especially of poor and daily wage workers, keeping all this in mind, we will arrive at a decision. I'm confident that the Chief Minister will announce a decision that will be good for the people," he added.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said there are around 15 to 20 districts in Karnataka where Covid-19 cases are low, while in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru the numbers are rising.

CM Bommai has said that his government will re-examine the Covid-19 curbs that are in place, and will make a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew.

With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing Covid curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

