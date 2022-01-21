As many as 48,049 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 19.23%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Friday.

In addition to this, 22 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 29,068 new Covid cases and six deaths. The numbers stood at 30,540 and eight a day ago.

Further, 18,115 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Thursday.

There are currently 3,23,143 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 2,23,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

This comes as the state government during the day decided to lift the weekend curfew, which was imposed with the intention to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

"The weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday is being lifted. This decision has been taken based on the experts' report and is subject to conditions. Now, the rate of hospitalisation is about 5 per cent. In case it increases, we will re-impose the weekend curfew," said state revenue minister R Ashok.

“We have based our decision to withdraw weekend curfew on experts' report. What they (experts) are saying is, though the number of cases is increasing, the rate of hospitalization is around 5%. For us, the rate of hospitalization is the yardstick," the minister added.

However, the night curfew between 10 am to 5 am every day, and all other Covid curbs, including 50% capacity in restaurants and other places will continue, according to an order issued earlier in the day. Restrictions on protests, rallies, fairs and events will also continue.

Further, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh, who was also part of the meeting, said as the positivity rate is high in Bengaluru, the government will decide on reopening schools and colleges in the city on 29 January, while in other places they will continue to operate as they are doing now.

