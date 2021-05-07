Karnataka's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641
Karnataka on Friday reported highest single-day death toll of 592, 28,623 recoveries, and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The state's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.
As per the state's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.