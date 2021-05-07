Karnataka's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641

Karnataka on Friday reported highest single-day death toll of 592, 28,623 recoveries, and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The state's cumulative caseload has jumped to 18,38,885, the state's health department said. While the active cases have risen to 5,36,641.

As per the state's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

As per the state's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 30.69%, while the case fatality stood at 1.21%.

As the cases continue to spike up in the state, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week lockdown from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 25 May.

The state government has allowed the movement of essential goods and services. Shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm, the government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has ordered all the hotels, pubs, bars and industries that are not directly related to providing essential services to remain shut during the lockdown in the state.

The Karnataka government said in the order that flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown. Schools and colleges will remain shut, though online learning can continue.

