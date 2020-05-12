The sharp spike in cases over the last few days has added to fears of a continued rise as migrant workers and others return to the state from other countries and states.

The 63 cases include 15 from Bagalkote, 12 from Davangere, nine from Dharwad, five each from Hassan and Kolara, four from Bengaluru, two each from Yadgiri,Dakshina Kannada and Bidar, one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi and Mandya.

S.Suresh Kumar,Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said that most of the cases recorded on Tuesday were those who had just returned to the state from other places. He said that they were all testing positive in government quarantine.

The spike in cases come at a time when chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has proposed to relax more restrictions outside of containment zones.

In his presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Yediyurappa-led state government proposed to do away with district wise colour-coded zoning and scale it down to containment zones only. He said that even public transport should be allowed to operate outside containment zones that would help more people to get back to work and kickstart the fledgling economy of the state.

With most avenues for revenue drying up,Karnataka is heavily dependent on liquor sales to make up for revenue shortfalls.

Liquor sales clocked in around ₹84 crores on Tuesday .

