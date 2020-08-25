Home >News >India >Karnataka reports 8,161 new Covid-19 cases, total discharges breach 2 lakh mark

KARNATAKA : Karnataka on Tuesday reported a sharp spike of 8,161 new COVID-19 cases and 148 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,91,826 and the death toll to 4,958, the Health department said.

The day also saw 6,814 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total number of discharges so far past the two lakh mark.

Of the 8,161 fresh cases reported today, 2,294 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of August 25 evening, cumulatively 2,91,826 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 4,958 deaths and 2,04,439 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of the 82,410 active cases, 81,659 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 751 are in ICU.

As many as 61 of the 148 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (16), Dharwad (8), Ballari and Koppal (6), Davangere, Haveri and Shivamogga (5), Tumakuru and Vijayapura (4).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,294, followed by Mysuru 1,331 (backlog of 4 days), Ballari (551), Davangere (318), Belagavi (298), Shivamogga (276), Dakshina Kannada (247), Koppal (238) and Kalaburagi (227) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,12,087 infections, followed by Ballari (18,536) and Mysuru (13,929).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with a total of 74,901 followed by Ballari (12,748) and Mysuru (10,011).

A total of 25,13,555 samples were tested so far, out of which 59,787 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Among the samples tested today 24,587 were rapid antigen tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

