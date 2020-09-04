Karnataka reports 9,280 new Covid-19 cases, 116 deaths

It said out of 99,101 active cases, 98,316 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 785 are in ICU. According to the bulletin, 25 out of total 116 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Davangere and Dharwad (10), Ballari (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi and Shivamogga (6), Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru (4), Bidar and Raichur (3); Chikkamaaluru, Gadag, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Vijayapura (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Chikkballapura, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (1).