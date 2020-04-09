Karnataka reports another covid-19 casualty, 16 more test positive

A 80-year-old woman from Gadag district, in northern Karnataka, died due to covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to six.

This is the second casualty reported in the last two days in Karnataka, where the number of covid-19 positive patients has now increased to 197. Sixteen people tested positive on Thursday. Bengaluru accounted for five of these while Belagavi and Bagalkote accounted for three each. Mysuru reported two cases and Chikballapura, Dharwad and Mandya accounted for one case each.

“As of 5 pm of 9 April 2020, cumulatively 197 covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, this includes 6 deaths and 30 discharges," S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, said on Thursday.

Thirty people have been discharged so far, bringing down the number of active cases to 161. The minister downplayed the rise in cases, stating that the measures taken by the state government were yielding results. He said that it took 16 days from the first patient to the 50th and the half the time to reach the 100th case. However, from the 100th case to the 197th case, it has taken the state only eight days, indicating measures taken by the authorities were yielding better results than some of its neighbours, he added.

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating if the 21-day lockdown in the state should be lifted after 14 April. An expert committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty on Wednesday submitted its recommendations to lift the lockdown in Karnataka.

Some of the suggestions include no air-conditioning in shops and buses, no metro services, only 50% staff strength of technology companies to be in office, keeping state borders locked and continuing the lockdown in covid-19 hotspots for another two weeks.

The cabinet has also decided that all legislators in Karnataka would take a 30% pay cut, totalling ₹15.36 crore, to help fund the battle against covid-19 in the state.

Yediyurappa on Thursday said that all his cabinet colleagues were of the opinion that the state should extend the lockdown by another 15 days. However, he said a final decision would be taken only after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 April.

But the number of covid -19 positives continues to rise in the state. Kumar said that out of the 1176 samples collected from those linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, 976 had tested negative and 40 positive. The results for the remaining 160 people are awaited, Kumar said, adding that at least 581 people from the state linked to the Jamaat had not returned.

Kumar also said the state has expanded testing protocols. He said all secondary contacts will be tested on the 12th day of observation. Karnataka has so far tested 7,613 people and 7,176 have tested negative