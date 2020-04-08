BENGALURU: A 65-year old man from Kalaburagi district, about 575 km from Bengaluru, succumbed to covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll in Karnataka to five.

This is the second death in Kalaburagi due to covid-19, after an 11 March casualty - the first for the country.

So far today, at least six people have tested positive for covid-19 in Karnataka, taking the total in the state to 181.

Even as Bengaluru has seen a decline in the rate of infection, other districts in the state have seen a spike. Bagalkote, about 480 kms from Bengaluru, has seen a 38% increase in the number of cases in the last five days followed by Belagavi with 18.5% and 7% in Kalaburagi.

The rise in the number of cases in the district has pushed up the state average, according to data from the Karnataka government.

The state had recorded an average growth rate of 18.75% since 8 March which declined to 5.83% during 1-5 April. However, it has risen again given the surge in cases, climbing to 6.45% in the last five days.

The rise in cases comes amid reports of a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown, scheduled to end on 14 April.

Though Karnataka has not taken a decision about the lockdown, the rise in cases may force the government to consider extending at least some of the prohibitory measures to contain the spread of the virus.