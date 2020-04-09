BENGALURU: An 80-year old woman from Gadag district in Karnataka succumbed to covid-19 on Thursday, taking the state's death toll to six.

This is the second casualty reported in the last two days in Karnataka, where the total number of covid-19 positive cases has increased to 191.

Ten people tested positive till noon on Thursday.

"Till date, 191 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 6 deaths & 28 discharges," the Karnataka health department said in a statement.

The number of cases is rising in Karnataka even as the state government is deliberating if the 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should be lifted in the state after 14 April.

An expert committee, headed by Devi Shetty, on Wednesday recommended lifting the lockdown in Karnataka, but continuing with the curbs in covid-19 hotspots for another two weeks.

Some of the recommendations include no air conditioning in shops and buses, no metro services, only 50% staff of technology companies to be in office, and keeping state borders locked.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has held high level consultations on the matter. The state government is also expected to deliberate on the issue in Thursday's cabinet meeting in Bengaluru.

