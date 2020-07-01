Maharashtra has 75,995 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 38,892 active cases and Delhi with 26,270. With their recent spike in infections, Telangana is now fourth on the list with 8,785 active cases and Andhra Pradesh fifth with 7,897. Out of the 220,114 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 72 percent and the top ten states account for 86 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.