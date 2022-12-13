Bengaluru: A five-year-old girl from Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus on Monday (Dec 12), news agency PTI reported. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it".

According to a Pune lab report, a 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures.

What is Zika Virus?

Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day,

Symptoms of Zika Virus

Rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches are common symptoms of the disease, according to WHO. The symptoms usually last for 2-7 days.

Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

Some cases were found a few months ago in Kerala, Maharashtra and UP.

Pune man found Zika virus positive

A 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune in early December. The man, who was a resident of Nashik had come to Pune on November 6. On November 16, he came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18, the health department had earlier informed.

Zika virus treatment

Zika virus disease is usually relatively mild and requires no specific treatment. People sick with Zika virus should get plenty of rest, drink enough fluids, and treat pain and fever with paracetamol. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical care and advice. There is currently no vaccine available.

-With agency inputs