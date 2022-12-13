Karnataka reports first Zika Virus case: 5 yr-old-girl tests positive1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 08:53 AM IST
- According to a Pune lab report, a 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus
Bengaluru: A five-year-old girl from Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus on Monday (Dec 12), news agency PTI reported. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it".