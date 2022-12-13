Karnataka reports first Zika Virus case: 5 yr-old-girl tests positive

Pune man found Zika virus positive

A 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune in early December. The man, who was a resident of Nashik had come to Pune on November 6. On November 16, he came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18, the health department had earlier informed.