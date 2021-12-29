BENGALURU : Karnataka Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar K, on Wednesday, informed that the state had recorded five new cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

All the patients who have tested positive have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.

This takes the total number of Omicron cases to 43 in the state.

Karnataka today recorded 566 new Covid cases. Bengaluru alone reported the highest with 400 cases.

The Karnataka government has banned all New Year celebrations in public places to curb the spread of the virus.

A 10-day night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am was also imposed Tuesday and will remain in effect till 7 January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics