Karnataka reports highest single-day spike as 5,199 test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 5,199 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, marking the highest single-day spike in the state so far.

The total number of cases in Karnataka inched closer to the one lakh-mark as 96,141 cases have been recorded in the state since 8 March. Of these, 58,417 are active.

The surge of cases in Karnataka continues to be fuelled largely by its power and growth capital, Bengaluru, which has reported a total of 45,453 cases till date, including 1,950 new cases in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Sunday.

The death toll climbed up to 1,886, including 82 across the state on Sunday, and 29 in Bengaluru.

While the focus of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has been on Bengaluru, the situation in other parts of Karnataka has gotten worse.

With far less public and private healthcare infrastructure, the health crisis in other districts has taken a turn for the worse.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari recorded 579 new cases on Sunday, which takes its total past the 4000-mark.

There were 230 cases reported in Mysuru, 213 in Bengaluru Rural, 199 in Dakshina Kannada and 169 in Udupi district among other places.

All 30 districts have reported cases on Sunday with Bengaluru clocking the highest and the coffee growing region of Kodagu reporting the least with 15 cases, according to daily bulletin issued by the state health department.

