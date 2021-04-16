Karnataka today reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,859 fresh coronavirus cases and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.24 lakh and the death toll to 13,190, the Health Department said.

4,031 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after they recovered from covid-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 10,03,985. The number of active cases in the state is currently at 1,07,315. The positivity rate stands at 11.11% while the case fatality rate is at 0.52%

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 14,738 cases on Thursday.

Out of the 14,859 fresh cases reported on Friday, 9,917 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone and it also reported 57 deaths due to covid-19.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related restrictions like "corona curfew" that are in place will continue and the government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on April 20, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.





