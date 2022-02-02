Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Wednesday announced that the active Covid-19 case count in Karnataka state capital Bengaluru has gone below 1 lakh in the past twenty four hours.

The state also registered 20,505 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active cases in the state to 1,77,244. In that Bengaluru itself has only 92000 cases after adding 8,850 cases in the past twenty four hours.

The health minister also said that the positivity rate in the state has dropped to 12.55% from 13.45% on Tuesday.

Active cases in Bengaluru fall below 1 lakh today:

◾New cases in State: 20,505

◾New cases in B'lore: 8,850

◾Positivity rate in State: 12.55%

◾Discharges: 40,903

◾Active cases State: 1,77,244 (B'lore- 92k)

◾Deaths:81 (B'lore- 13)

◾Tests: 1,63,320#COVID19 #Bengaluru — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 2, 2022

40,903 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the state in the past twenty four hours.

The state also logged 81 Covid-19 related deaths and Bengaluru itself logged 13 deaths.

The state also tested 1,63,320 samples in the past twenty four hours.

Karnataka had on Tuesday reported as many as 14,366 new Covid cases, showing a massive drop in daily Covid count.

Tuesday's count was about 71% lower than Monday's numbers.

On Monday, the state had reported 24,172 cases, the state health department data revealed.

