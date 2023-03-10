Karnataka reports India's first death from H3N2 virus2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Karnataka has reported first death due to H3N2 virus on March 6. The octogenarian victim of the virus was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension
Amid the rising number of H3N2 influenza cases, India reported its first death due to the infection in Karnataka on Friday. The 82-year-old man died due to the virus on March 1, said an health department official.
