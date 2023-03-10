Amid the rising number of H3N2 influenza cases, India reported its first death due to the infection in Karnataka on Friday. The 82-year-old man died due to the virus on March 1, said an health department official.

The confirmation about the first death due to the H3N2 virus was given by the District Health Officer of Hassan on Friday. "It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, son of Halage Gowda, 82 years, died of H3N2 virus on March 1," the DHO told PTI.

Also Read: Hyderabad hospital on alert as over 600 viral flu cases reported per day

The official also informed that the octogenarian was suffering from comorbidity like diabetes and hypertension. After contracting the virus, he was admitted to hospital on February 24 and he succumbed to it on March 1. His sample was sent for test. On March 6, it was confirmed that he was infected by the virus.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu health dept to conduct 1,000 fever camps on Mar 10 amid rising cases

In the wake of the rising cases, the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the officials to tackle the spike in H3N2 virus infections.

The Central Government, in its guidelines, has set a target of 25 tests per week and the department is screening 25 cases of Sari and ILI in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants.

The infection is contracting children more than adults. Children under the age of 15 are more prone to the viral infection. Apart from younger population, the virus is also contracting senior citizens over 65 years of age, the Minister told reporters after the meeting. In addition to the senior citizens and children, pregnant women are also susceptible to the infection. The spread of infection can be contained through measures like cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene. Following are some prevention tips to stay safe from H3N2 influenza.

Symptoms of H3N2 influenza

People contracted with H3N2 influenza show common symptoms to that of normal cough and cold, and even mild covid. However, people need to get themselves tested if they show symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people also suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea.

H3N2 prevention tips

1.People should wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizer. Just like COVID it is advisable to maintain distance at least with sick people. Keep your face covered while coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your face unnecessarily, especially eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid crowded place and congested areas.