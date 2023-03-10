Karnataka reports India's first death from H3N2 virus

The infection is contracting children more than adults. Children under the age of 15 are more prone to the viral infection. Apart from younger population, the virus is also contracting senior citizens over 65 years of age, the Minister told reporters after the meeting. In addition to the senior citizens and children, pregnant women are also susceptible to the infection. The spread of infection can be contained through measures like cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene. Following are some prevention tips to stay safe from H3N2 influenza.