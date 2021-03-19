Subscribe
Karnataka reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

Karnataka reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

Bengaluru: A worker, wearing PPE kit, comes out of an examination hall carrying answer sheets of the final year students of BBA and B. Com courses at Maharani College of Arts & Science, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 19, 2021. Some of the students had been found positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI03_19_2021_000090A)
1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  As of March 19 evening, cumulatively9,66,689 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 12,425 deaths and 9,42,178 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Karnataka has added over 1,587 fresh infections to its coronavirus tally, taking the total positives to9,66,689 while the toll rose to 12,425 with 10 related fatalities, the Health department said on Friday.

This is for the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases. The day also saw 869 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 1,587 fresh cases reported on Friday, 1,037 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 19 evening, cumulatively9,66,689 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,425 deaths and 9,42,178 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Among 10 deaths reported on Friday, 6 are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru, and one each from Bidar and Dharwada.

States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh are reporting a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for over 80 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

