Karnataka reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

Karnataka has added over 1,587 fresh infections to its coronavirus tally, taking the total positives to9,66,689 while the toll rose to 12,425 with 10 related fatalities, the Health department said on Friday.

Out of the 1,587 fresh cases reported on Friday, 1,037 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 19 evening, cumulatively9,66,689 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,425 deaths and 9,42,178 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Among 10 deaths reported on Friday, 6 are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru, and one each from Bidar and Dharwada.

States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh are reporting a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for over 80 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

