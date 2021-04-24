Karnataka continues to see a surge in the number coronavirus cases with nearly 30,000 new infections being reported in the span of just 24 hours. The state also recorded highest single-day spike today.

As per the state health bulletin, the state logged 29,438 new cases today taking the cumulative total to 13,04,397. This was a significant jump from yesterday's count of 26,962 fresh cases recorded in just 24 hours. Currently, the active number of cases stand at 2,34,483.

The death toll, meanwhile, touched 14,283 after 208 related fatalities were reported in the same time span.

The state also witnessed 9058 discharges on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 10,55,612.

Amid explosion of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has decided to set up makeshift hospitals with ICU and ventilator here and elsewhere in a fortnight and ordered the private facilities to reserve 80 per cent of the beds for coronavirus patients.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took an important decision on Friday to set up 2,000-bed makeshift ICU with ventilators within the campus of the tertiary care hospitals in Bengaluru."

Besides, makeshift hospitals with modular ICU with a capacity of about 250 beds will be established in Mysuru, Hubballi, Bidar, Belagavi and Shivamogga. "We have decided to set up these hospitals in a fortnight. You all know that we may have to import various equipment including ventilators..," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, a strict weekend curfew came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Bengaluru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning. Also a night curfew has been imposed across the state from 9 pm to 6 am.

It has also ordered closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to contain the spread of the virus. The CM also asked the ministers to ensure medical treatment is provided to those who have contracted the disease, so that situation does not go out of hand.

(With inputs from agencies)

