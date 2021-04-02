Karnataka reports nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hrs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka on Friday reported nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, the highest this year, according to the health bulletin. With that, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 10,06,229.

Karnataka on Friday reported nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, the highest this year, according to the health bulletin. With that, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 10,06,229.

Bengaluru Urban alone reported 3,509 cases today.

As of April 2 evening, cumulatively 10,06,229 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,591 deaths and 9,59,400 discharges, a department bulletin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The positivity rate stands at 4.19% and the case fatality rate is at 0.12%.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government Friday issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines as the state is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections.

In a notification issued by the state government it said," Classes from 6-9 to be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls to be allowed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"No gatherings will be allowed at places of worship," it further added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}