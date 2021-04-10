Meanwhile, he 11-day 'corona curfew' will come into effect in some districts of Karnataka, including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of coronavirus and only essential services, patients and passengers would be allowed to ply.
The state government had announced night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.
This apart, the curfew will be in place in other prominent towns and district headquarters, the government said.
The police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure compliance of the rules at night.
In Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told reporters that vehicles providing essential services, patients and their relatives will be allowed to travel at night.
Besides, home delivery, e-commerce and the transportation of essential goods such as vegetables and food commodities for sale in the morning will be allowed in the night.