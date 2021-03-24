Karnataka reports over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Karnataka continued to report over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to over 9.75 lakh. The southern state had reported 2,010 cases on Tuesday.

The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases.

With 2,298 new Covid-19 cases, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka has reached 9,75,955.

The state has been recording over 1,000 cases for the past week. On Monday, the daily Covid-19 infections 1,445 along with 10 virus-related fatalities.

The state also recorded 12 more deaths today, pushing the toll to 12,461, the bulletin added.

The day also saw 995 patients getting discharged after recovery. The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,46,589 while the active cases are at 16,886.

Of the new cases, Bengaluru recorded 1,39 new positives and three deaths.

Speaking on a press briefing today, the Union Health Ministry said there are roughly three per cent active cases of COVID-19 and these active cases are concentrated mainly in 10 districts -- nine in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, as many as 47,262 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload in India to 1,17,34,058, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

This is the biggest spike in daily cases the country has seen in over 130 days. India had last recorded over 47,000 cases in early November 2020.

In addition to this, the death toll in the country has reached 1,60,441 with 275 more people succumbing to the disease in the same duration. The fatalities have seen a big jump too as the counted rested at 199 on Tuesday.





