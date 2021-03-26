Karnataka reports over 2,500 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka for the second day reported over 2,500 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the state authorities announced several measures to tackle the sudden rise. As many as 2,566 people tested positive for the deadly virus today, while on Thursday, a total of 2,523 people were found to be infected. With today's new infection numbers, the total number of cases rose to 9,81,044 from yesterday's 18,207. Also, with 19 deaths recorded today, the death toll rose to 12,484.

Earlier in the day, the state government has decided to ban public gatherings for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday across the state. The restrictions include public gatherings and congregations in public grounds, parks, markets and religious places.

Issuing an order on Thursday, the state government has directed that all authorities concerned, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners, must ensure strict compliance of the order.

Sharing the order on Twitter, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "In order to contain the second wave of Covid-19, public celebrations, gatherings and congregations shall not be allowed during the upcoming festivals like Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat & Good Friday."

"Let's celebrate festivals in a simple, meaningful way and stop the spread of infection," he added.

Sudhakar further informed on Thursday that all passengers arriving from any state to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative coronavirus test report beginning 1 April. He said it has been decided to hand-stamp infected people, to distinguish those exposed to the killer virus, residing in BBMP limits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As of now, the restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward, it is applicable to all states," he was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

Warned the people of the state against the mutant virus that has been reported in India, he said according to experts it spreads faster than the original one, and therefore it is requested to be careful for next 2 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are tracing out 20 contacts for each infected person," he said, adding that the government has also spoken to private hospitals to be on standby, though the cases are not as huge as it was in the beginning, they have to be ready.

(With inputs from agencies)

