Karnataka recorder over 2,500 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin mentioned. At least 2,523 tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. With this, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 18,207. At least 10 people succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,471 in the southern state.

As many as 1,192 people recovered from the diseases on Thursday, according to the health bulletin.

On Thursday, Karnataka government announced that the people coming to Bengaluru from any state need to take the RT-PCR test for coronavirus infection. "People coming from any state to Bengaluru need to take RT-PCR test including Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and other states as well," said the health minister, reported news agency PTI.

The government also issued a circular on social gatherings and events on Thursday. As many as 500 persons will be allowed in marriages in open spaces. For closed areas, the limit will be up to 200 people. For birthday parties and celebrations, 100 persons will be permitted in open spaces and 50 people in closed spaces. At least 500 people will be allowed for religious celebrations and political functions.









