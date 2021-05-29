The state of Karnataka has reported 20,628 new positive cases. The state has registered around 492 deaths in the span of 24 hours. On a positive note, the state has recorded 42,444 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the state have now climbed down to 3,50,066. The total positive cases in the state have now reached 25,67,449.

The total recoveries in the state have now reached 21,89,064, according to the health bulletin released by the state's department of health and family welfare.

The death toll in the state has been reported at 28,298. The positivity rate in the state has now reached 14.95%. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 2.38% on Saturday.

Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Out of the 20,628 new cases reported on Saturday, 4,889 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 21,126 discharges and 278 deaths.

Out of 492 deaths reported on Saturday, 278 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (28), Dharwad (19), Bengaluru Rural (16), Uttara Kannada (15), Shivamogga and Ballari (14), Tumakuru (13) and others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 4,889, Mysuru 1,720, Tumakuru 1,102, Belagavi 1,027, Hassan 1,024, Dakshina Kannada 923, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,54,503, followed by Mysuru 1,40,085 and Tumakuru 1,01,786. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 9,77,429, followed by Mysuru 1,22,367 and Tumakuru 87,111. A total of over 2,94,75,822 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,37,894 were done on Saturday alone.

