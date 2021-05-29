Karnataka reports over 20,000 new Covid cases, over 42,000 recoveries in 24 hrs

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,54,503, followed by Mysuru 1,40,085 and Tumakuru 1,01,786. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 9,77,429, followed by Mysuru 1,22,367 and Tumakuru 87,111. A total of over 2,94,75,822 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,37,894 were done on Saturday alone.