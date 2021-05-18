Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka reports over 30,000 new covid-19 cases, active tally fall below 6 lakh

Karnataka reports over 30,000 new covid-19 cases, active tally fall below 6 lakh

A medic collects sample for COVID-19 testing, during the second wave of coronavirus in Bengaluru
1 min read . 07:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As on May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, a department bulletin said

Karnataka reported 30,309 new cases of COVID-19, and 525 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,72,374 and the toll to 22,838, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 58,395 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,676 new cases.

As on May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, a department bulletin said.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 57,50,28

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.

