Karnataka reports over 30,000 new covid-19 cases, active tally fall below 6 lakh

Karnataka reported 30,309 new cases of COVID-19, and 525 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,72,374 and the toll to 22,838, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,676 new cases.

As on May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, a department bulletin said.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 57,50,28

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.

