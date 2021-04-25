Karnataka crossed another grim milestone of reporting record daily rise in novel coronavirus cases as the state on Sunday added over 34,000 cases in last 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 34,804 more patients testing positive for Covid-19 in the state, Karantaka's total tally has now reached 13,39,210, according to the health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 20,733 cases in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID with the highest single-day spike of 29,438.

Along with that, 143 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 14,426.

The state has now 2,62,162 active cases including 1,492 in the ICU.

According to the health bulletin, 10,62,594 people were discharged cumulatively including 6,982 today in the state.

Meanwhile, according to a news agency PTI report, a decision on imposing lockdown like restrictions on all days of the week in Karnataka, which is facing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, is likely to be taken by the state cabinet on Monday.

While ministers on Sunday said a decision in this regard was likely during the cabinet meeting, official sources said another one on the matter of free of cost vaccinations might also be taken.

"Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not," Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, he said it would be discussed at the cabinet meeting tomorrow, following which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision. "We are not in favour of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control...we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let's see... once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce," he added. The state cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Monday.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.