Karnataka reports over 34,000 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, he said it would be discussed at the cabinet meeting tomorrow, following which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision. "We are not in favour of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control...we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let's see... once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce," he added. The state cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}