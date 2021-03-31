Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,97,004 and the death toll to 12,567, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,492 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,56,170, a department bulletin said. The positivity rate in the state stood at 3.89%

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 2,928 fresh cases today and 879 persons recovered from the disease.

About the surge in case positivity rates, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Maharashtra last week had an average of 23 per cent, followed by Punjab 8.82 per cent, Chattisgarh 8.24 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 7.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 2.5 per cent, Karnataka 2.45 per cent, Gujarat 2.22 per cent, and Delhi 2.04 per cent.

Apart from Maharashtra, the four other states accounting for the majority of the active cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

“Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country," the Union Health ministry said in a statement.





