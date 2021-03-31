Karnataka reports over 4,000 new covid-19 cases today, highest in five months

About the surge in case positivity rates, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Maharashtra last week had an average of 23 per cent, followed by Punjab 8.82 per cent, Chattisgarh 8.24 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 7.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 2.5 per cent, Karnataka 2.45 per cent, Gujarat 2.22 per cent, and Delhi 2.04 per cent.

