Karnataka reports over 40,000 new covid-19 cases, 50% of them from Bengaluru

Karnataka's active COVID-19 cases crossed the four lakh mark on Saturday, while 271 fatalities took the toll to 15,794, the health department said.

The active cases stood at 4,05,068, as against 3,82,690 on Friday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 19,353 cases out of the total of 40,990 reported in the state.

The day also saw as many as 18,341 people getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively, 15,64,132 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 15,794 deaths and 11,43,250 discharges Among the 271 deaths reported on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 162, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural had 12 each, Ballari, Hassan (eight each), Mysuru 7, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga (6 each) and Uttara Kannada (5).

Deaths were reported in other districts as well.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in number of cases was Mysuru 2,529, Tumakuru 2,308, Kalaburagi 1,407, Mandya 1,235, Ballari 1163, Bengaluru Rural 940 and Dakshina Kannada 933, followed by 11 other districts with over 500 cases each.

A total of 2.58 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1,77,982 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

It said 97.56 lakh people had so far received the first and second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

