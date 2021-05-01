Karnataka reports over 40,000 new covid-19 cases, 50% of them from Bengaluru

Cumulatively, 15,64,132 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 15,794 deaths and 11,43,250 discharges Among the 271 deaths reported on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 162, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural had 12 each, Ballari, Hassan (eight each), Mysuru 7, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga (6 each) and Uttara Kannada (5).