Karnataka on Saturday reported as many as 41,664 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 21,71,931, the health bulletin said. The state recorded over 41,000 new infections in day for the second consecutive day, after logging less than 40,000 fresh cases for four straight days before that.

On Friday, the state reported 41,779 new cases; as many as 35,297 fresh cases were reported on Thursday; 39,998 new infections and 39,305 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and Monday respectively.

Currently the active tally in the state stands at 6,05,494.

On Saturday, the state also logged as many as 349 deaths pushing the death toll to 21,434. Meanwhile, 34,425 discharges took the recovery total to 15,44,982.

As per the state health bulletin, positivity rate in the state is 35.20% and the case fatality rate is .83%.

Bengaluru Urban on Saturday logged as many as 13,402 cases taking the cumulative total to 10,42,714. Currently, the active cases in the city is 3,66,791.

Union health ministry on Saturday said, over the last two weeks, Karnataka has witnessed devastating COVID-19 surge, recording the highest COVID-19 related deaths and a worrying number of new cases.

The state emerged as the country's new COVID-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections, the union health minister informed.

India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,04,32,898, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.