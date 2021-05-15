Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka reports over 41,000 new COVID cases for 2nd day in a row, active tally over 6 lakh

Karnataka reports over 41,000 new COVID cases for 2nd day in a row, active tally over 6 lakh

Premium
A doctor conducts a swab test as a preventive measure against COVID 19
2 min read . 08:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On Saturday, the state also logged as many as 349 deaths pushing the death toll to 21,434. Meanwhile, 34,425 discharges took the recovery total to 15,44,982
  • Bengaluru Urban on Saturday logged as many as 13,402 cases taking the cumulative total to 10,42,714

Karnataka on Saturday reported as many as 41,664 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 21,71,931, the health bulletin said. The state recorded over 41,000 new infections in day for the second consecutive day, after logging less than 40,000 fresh cases for four straight days before that.

Karnataka on Saturday reported as many as 41,664 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 21,71,931, the health bulletin said. The state recorded over 41,000 new infections in day for the second consecutive day, after logging less than 40,000 fresh cases for four straight days before that.

On Friday, the state reported 41,779 new cases; as many as 35,297 fresh cases were reported on Thursday; 39,998 new infections and 39,305 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and Monday respectively.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On Friday, the state reported 41,779 new cases; as many as 35,297 fresh cases were reported on Thursday; 39,998 new infections and 39,305 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and Monday respectively.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Currently the active tally in the state stands at 6,05,494.

On Saturday, the state also logged as many as 349 deaths pushing the death toll to 21,434. Meanwhile, 34,425 discharges took the recovery total to 15,44,982.

As per the state health bulletin, positivity rate in the state is 35.20% and the case fatality rate is .83%.

Bengaluru Urban on Saturday logged as many as 13,402 cases taking the cumulative total to 10,42,714. Currently, the active cases in the city is 3,66,791.

Union health ministry on Saturday said, over the last two weeks, Karnataka has witnessed devastating COVID-19 surge, recording the highest COVID-19 related deaths and a worrying number of new cases.

The state emerged as the country's new COVID-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections, the union health minister informed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India will have 51.6 cr Covid vaccine doses by July: Health minister

3 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra government exempts truckers from RT-PCR test for entering state

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi reviews preparedness, asks officers to ensure people are safely evacuated

3 min read . 07:24 PM IST
Premium

Kerala logs 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST

India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,04,32,898, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!