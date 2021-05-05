Karnataka yet again reported over 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day with 50,112 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 17,41,046, the state health department said on Wednesday.

As many as 346 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 16,884.

Karnataka has 4,87,288 active cases. In addition, the state witnessed 26,841 recoveries in a day.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru reported 23,106 new Covid-19 cases, the highest-ever daily coronavirus counts. The city also saw 161 coronavirus-related deaths.

Karnataka achieves 1 crore inoculations: Health Min

Karnataka today crossed the one crore mark in inoculation of Covid vaccines, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K'taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre and State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," the Minister tweeted.

Noting that the vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat the virus, Sudhakar said the government is leaving no stone unturned to inoculate everyone at the earliest.

According to the health department officials, these inoculations comprise the first and the second doses. On Tuesday alone, the state government has achieved 99.36 lakh inoculations.

The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers. The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.

Meanwhile, the government has said that a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was "inevitable", although a time-frame for it could not be predicted.

Twelve states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases, the government said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show an increasing trend in daily cases, it said.

