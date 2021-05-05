According to the health department officials, these inoculations comprise the first and the second doses. On Tuesday alone, the state government has achieved 99.36 lakh inoculations.
The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers. The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.
Meanwhile, the government has said that a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was "inevitable", although a time-frame for it could not be predicted.
Twelve states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases, the government said.
Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show an increasing trend in daily cases, it said.
